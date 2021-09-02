Partners Group Holding AG Has $52.19 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,849 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 3.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $52,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,750. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

