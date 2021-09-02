Partners Group Holding AG Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 4,081,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,579. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

