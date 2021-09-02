Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.13. 108,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,817. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

