Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 42 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

NYSE:NOW traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,465. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $652.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.32 and a 200 day moving average of $532.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.