Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 363 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 2,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,645. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.