Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Globant were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Globant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Globant by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.19. 3,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.17. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $326.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

