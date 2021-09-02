Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $151,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

WFC stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.79. 981,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,825,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

