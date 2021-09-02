Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 148 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.45. 18,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

