Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.