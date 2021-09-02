Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $229.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

