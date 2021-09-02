Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in NIO by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in NIO by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NIO by 651.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,454 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in NIO by 387.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 129,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

