Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

