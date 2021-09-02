Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

