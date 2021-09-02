Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 439 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $7,089,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.76. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $243.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

