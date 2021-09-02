Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 106 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 133.3% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $19,549,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $496.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

