Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PARXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.