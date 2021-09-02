Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,646.90. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475.

POU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

