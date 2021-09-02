Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,235,977.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,224,564 shares of company stock worth $13,003,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

PANL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,404. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $232.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.