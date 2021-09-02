Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.4018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

