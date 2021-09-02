Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.64. 47,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $464.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,569 shares of company stock worth $14,179,621. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

