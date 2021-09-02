PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.46.

PD stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

