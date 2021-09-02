Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

