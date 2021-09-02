Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.60. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

