PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $100.10 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $100.10 million and $87,418.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,346,512,454 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.