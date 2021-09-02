Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Overstock.com posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 4.43.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

