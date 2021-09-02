Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTLK opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 469,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 774,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 706,934 shares during the period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

