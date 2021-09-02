Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner Buys 305,539 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 305,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $4,656,414.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner bought 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.