OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $65,140.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $65,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KIDS stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.68.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.