OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $65,140.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $65,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KIDS stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

