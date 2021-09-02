ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF opened at $18.52 on Thursday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

