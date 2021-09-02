Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.