Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00.

