Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $654,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 195,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 149,567 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.