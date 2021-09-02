Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.