Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

VT stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $107.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

