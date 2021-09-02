Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 77 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $158.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

