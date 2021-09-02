Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 577 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 132,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 48,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

