Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $316.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

