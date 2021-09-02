Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $582.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $594.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

