Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHML. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $57.01 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.