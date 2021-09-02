Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 18,811 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

