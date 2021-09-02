Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $18.05

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $17.63. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.
OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
