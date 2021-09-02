Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $18.05

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $17.63. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

