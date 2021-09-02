O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $592.54 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

