Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51.11 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $285.32 million and approximately $51.11 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.14 or 0.00825593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00050032 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.