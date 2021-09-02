Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 120,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,750,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

