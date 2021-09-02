Option Care Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,561% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

OPCH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Option Care Health by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 145.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

