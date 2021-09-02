Oppenheimer Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

