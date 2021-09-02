Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

