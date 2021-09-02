Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $507,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $72,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,627 shares of company stock worth $2,678,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

