Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.