Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $443.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $447.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

