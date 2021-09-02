Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

